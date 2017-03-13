Debits, credits and the shoe box

By Les Green

There is a saying that you should not complain about having to pay income tax, for at least you have an income. Whether the end result, of making out one’s annual tax return, results in there being a refund or a payment is always exciting, or do you agree? Whatever, it is time to get to it, so empty the shoe box on the table and start in. Whether you are a do-it-yourself sort of person, on paper or on your computer, or hire someone to do it for you, it is up to each one. Often there are offers of help for those who just cannot fathom the intricacies of income tax gobble-degook, too.

Keeping books

Now I am not a bookkeeper by trade, though I did handle great amounts of money, all on paper, in my job as an insurance underwriter. But every now and then, it seems to me as I look back, it fell on me to keep the books for some organizations, and to record the debits and credits. Somehow, I never could come to terms with those two words. It might be because there was a blizzard the day we took such matters at business school and I missed it.

Yes, it is a fact that I, like a lot of others in Portage, when we left high school, went on to further education at Miss McKay’s Business School on 1st St. N.W. It was there that we attempted to master the typewriter, shorthand and a bit of bookkeeping. We did assignments in the latter, entering figures in both blue ink and red ink, much to the exasperation of our teacher when some smart alec mixed the ink wells and complained because all we had was brown ink. Anyway, once introduced to the keeping of a ledger, I determined to record my own bachelor’s financial comings and goings, such as they were. At the end of the year, when I took off my annual statement, it was determined that I had spent more on chewing gum than I had on girls. I eventually found out it was much simpler just to enter the “ins” on one side of the page and the “outs” on the other, and to make sure the bank book agreed with the difference. Income tax? I was making $16 a week at the time...

Home on the range

It is a long time now since Wifey and I came home from our honeymoon and had our first real discussion on family finances. How were we going to get along on my meagre salary and her yet-to-be-realized career as an LPN? Fortunately we were able to rent the upstairs of a bungalow for $15 a month, as long as I shovelled the snow and fired the furnace. “We will just have to budget and make it do” she wisely said. So my pay envelope was dumped into a set of envelopes, one each for rent, donations, groceries, entertainment, etc. etc., and we spent from there - no cash, no spend.

We remembered that we had eaten all week on our honeymoon for $9, so that settled the amount of our food budget. You can be sure we searched for all the specials, she cooked like the farm girl that she was, and we stayed on-budget and thin. When the $6 Baby Bonus came in, as did a baby, it meant another envelope, though “groceries” had to be adjusted upwards a bit, too.

Les’s ledger

With no credit cards back then, we paid cash for everything. We tried to put some in the bank, and the little bank book was required reading to see if we dared to write a cheque. And that is where the shoe box came in.

All our financial papers were stuffed in to a sturdy Hush Puppy box up on a top shelf, so that when spring and income tax time came around, everything we needed was there. And not a debit or credit to be found...