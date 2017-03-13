Bronze for U14 Thunder

The U14A Portage Thunder ringette team finished third in their division in the Winnipeg Ringette League (WRL) playoffs after losing 4-3 in overtime to the MacDonald Wildfire.

Their playoff run got off to a rough start after losing a close game to Steinbach, which knocked the team to the B-side in the double knockout format. The team responded with their season on the line by winning their next three games against Dakota, Interlake and River East.

The win streak guaranteed themselves a medal and an entry in the provincial tournament that begins on March 14t. Unfortunately the win streak came to an end against MacDonald. Down 3-1 with less than 8 minutes to go, the Portage girls would not give up and managed to push the game into overtime. In the end the bounces just did not go their way but now they hit the reset button and get ready for the Provincial Championships.