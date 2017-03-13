The Terriers were 20 minutes away from a 2-0 lead, instead the series is 1-1 and heading back to Selkirk.

The Portage Terriers saw a 3-1 lead disappear before falling 4-3 to the Selkirk Steelers Sunday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie in a game where the team struggled heavily in the special teams department and are now all square in the best-of-seven quarter final series.

“We need to get a little more hungry around the net. Get some pucks there and get some rebounds,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers, following the Game 2 loss. “All year long our game away from the puck has been inconsistent. We just seem to have a little bit of a hard time making plays. Maybe we've got to give them some credit.”

The Terriers struck first in Game 2, as Ty Barnstable received a pass from Ryan Sokoloski at the top of the circle before wristing the puck past goalie Hayden Dola and into the Steeler net. The Steelers tied the game with a powerplay marker early in the second before Ty Enns and Game 1 hero Josh Martin struck just 80 seconds apart to stake the Terriers to a 3-1 lead.

A constant barrage of Steeler penalties gave Portage ample opportunity to increase their lead, but the Steeler penalty kill was equal to the task, killing off a 5-on-3 disadvantage and even managing a short-handed marker to cut the lead to one.

“They were a little undisciplined, especially when we made it 3-1. I thought if our powerplay gets the job done there then it's going to be tough for them to come back,” added Spiller. “They got the shorty and seemed to get momentum and we just kind of took our foot of the pedal.

Obviously 5-on-3, you've got to bang one home there. Our powerplay has to get better for sure.”

The Steelers evened the score early in the third courtesy of Ezra Hall, who forced a Terrier turnover in the defensive zone before beating goaltender Brock Aiken. The Steelers completed their comeback just minutes later when the Terriers ran into some penalty trouble of their own. The Terriers were killing a Carter McMurdo slashing penalty when a loose puck squirted back to captain Taylor Fisher who blasted it through a crowd of people and past Aiken into the Terrier net.

Portage pulled the goalie for an extra attacker late in the game but struggled to materialize any decent scoring opportunities thanks to a tight checking Steeler defence.

“We just didn't seem to have what we needed to have in the third period,” said Spiller. “There's no excuse. We were still up going into the third. We needed to get the job done and we didn't. We just haven't been able to make plays 5-on-5 or obviously on the powerplay, so that's something that will have to get better.”

The Terriers failed to capitalize any of their six powerplays, while Selkirk's was far more effective as the Steelers converted on 50 percent of their opportunities, finishing 2-for-4. Dola picked up the win in net, turning aside 28 shots in the process while Aiken made 21 saves in the losing effort.

The two teams reconvene in Selkirk Tuesday night for Game 3. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.Steelers rally to beat Terriers, even series at 1-1.