Terriers win in OT marathon

It took until half way through triple overtime before a winner was decided.

Josh Martin had a pair of goals including the game winner in triple overtime as the Portage Terriers overcame a 2-0 hole to down the Selkirk Steelers 3-2 and take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven quarter final series.

Down 2-0 in the second period, Martin cut into the hosts' lead before Chase Brakel one-timed home a Jeremey Leipsic feed to even the score at two apiece.

The score would remain that way until halfway through the third overtime period when Martin banged home a loose puck on the doorstep to stake the reigning MJHL champions to a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 goes Sunday night in Portage.