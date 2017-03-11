The Islanders finally managed to get the best of Carman.

Tanner Waldvogel had a goal and two assists and the Islander powerplay struck late in both the second and third to lead Portage to a 4-2 victory over Carman to win the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League best-of-seven series 4-3 and eliminate the Beavers from the playoffs.

“It was definitely a battle,” said Islanders captain Anders Strome. “We knew it was going to be tough. Game 7's are always full of intensity and we knew they would come hard. I was proud of our effort, I thought everyone played well.”

Tied 2-2 late in the second, Eric Delong converted on a Islander man advantage to give Portage their first lead of the game.

Mitch Wiebe was flawless in the third period, steering aside all Beaver shots directed his way until Jordyn Boyd added a powerplay marker of his own late in the third to provide the Islanders with some breathing room.

“Carman has kind of had our number all year. When we were down 3-1 (in the series) it was looking grim but the boys pulled together,” said Jeremy Brooks, Islander general manager/player. “We were really excited to come back to our rink. It was packed today, it was exciting to play in front of.”

The Islanders faced elimination three straight games and won each of them to erase a 3-1 series deficit and advance to the SEMHL championship against the No. 1 seeded Notre Dame Hawks.

“We felt the series was a lot more even than the 3-1 score we were faced with going into Game 5,” added Strome. “We were fairly streaky this year so we knew we could put a few wins together and we did when it counted.”

The Islanders found success against the SEMHL's top team this season, finishing the season series against Notre Dame with a 2-0-1 record, including winning twice in Notre Dame.

The league has yet to release the series schedule for the championship final.