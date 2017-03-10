United Way launches HelpRefugees.ca

United Way Winnipeg and community partners early this month announced the launch of www.HelpRefugees.ca<http://www.helprefugees.ca/> during an update on the urgent need for help with a recent surge of refugee claimants coming to Winnipeg.

For the past two weeks, United Way volunteers have been talking with community partners and agencies to better understand the challenges created by a rapidly growing number of refugee claimants, and ways to involve and connect Winnipeggers wanting to help.

“The number of people arriving is unprecedented given the cold weather,” said Abdi Ahmed, Coordinator for Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, one of several groups coordinating a community-wide response.

“We expect we will see more families arrive once the weather warms. That’s why it’s so important to come together as a community to share insights and experience and to coordinate resources - now more than ever.”

“United Way donors already provide ongoing stability for 23 community agencies that support newcomer and refugee families,” said Connie Walker, CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

“That support has made it possible for these agencies to help as many people as they do every day and every year. But the reality today is that an influx of refugee claimants has overwhelmed these agencies and that should concern everyone.”

“We realized what was missing was an easy way for people to help,” said Connie Walker, CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

“We also saw a need to coordinate donations of all kinds.”

HelpRefugees.ca<http://www.helprefugees.ca/> provides a central site to donate money with confidence, knowing United Way will work closely with community partners to ensure every dollar of their donation goes where it’s needed most and will make the biggest difference.

“There are other ways to help as well,” said Dr. Jodene Baker, long-time United Way volunteer, donor, and Chair of United Way’s Community Investment Committee.

“People and organizations interested in collecting and donating things like food, clothing, personal care items and feminine hygiene products can visit UnitedWayWinnipeg.ca<http://www.unitedwaywinnipeg.ca/> for an up-to-date list of the most needed items and information on other ways to get involved, including volunteering.

“Needs are changing by the day, and by coordinating this information, we can help people understand the most current needs to ensure they are able to make the biggest difference while minimizing efforts that could be counter-productive.” said Baker.

In recent years, community agencies at the front lines of caring for newcomers have been asking for more help to support a growing number of refugee and immigrant families coming to Winnipeg – an estimated 3,000 in 2016 alone; twice the number of previous years.

United Way

