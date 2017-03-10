Trojans bow out of AAAA provincials

It was a short tournament for the underdog Trojans.

The host Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity boys hockey team finished the day 0-2 and are eliminated from the AAAA Provincial Hockey Championships that are taking place this weekend at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

PCI opened the tournament with a tough 3-1 loss against the Dakota Lancers before being blanked 6-0 by Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans.

PCI Trojan goalie Parker Page stood on his head against the Lancers – giving his team a chance to win with a 27 save performance before a Dakota empty netter stifled any chance at a Trojan comeback.

“I really wasn't expecting to be that close with them, to tell you the truth,” said PCI head coach Chris Delong. “Given we've been off the ice for so long and conditioning wasn't really there, but they dug down and played a really smart, good game.”

Perhaps still demoralized from the morning result, the PCI Trojans came out flat in their second game against the Vikings, quickly finding themselves in a 4-0 first period hole.

“The boys simply ran out of gas. That was a very good team - lots of speed, well organized and they just kept coming and coming,” added the head coach. “It could have got out of hand, I'm glad they finished with a little bit of character and heart.”

Vincent Massey added a pair of short handed goals in the second to increase the lead to six. The Trojans came out strong in the third and effectively stopped the bleeding, but were unable to solve Zak Bannatyne and spoil his bid at a shutout.

“It was a great year with the boys. We give it our all, it's just too bad we didn't come out on top,” said Grade 12 student Layne Rintoul, following his team's early exit from the tourney. “Having the family come out and watch and all the friends - it's nice to see some familiar faces out in the audience.”

The tourney's round robin wraps up this evening with the top two teams in each group advancing to tomorrow's semifinal. The winner of those games meet Monday night at Stride Place for the provincial championship.