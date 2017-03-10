by Vern May

On the surface, the mission is pretty clear. The role of an economic development agency is to take strategic action to ensure the long-term health of the local commercial and industrial sector. We are in place to attract investment and create meaningful, sustainable employment for our local population. When you think about it, we have been engaged in this activity in rural Manitoba for more than a century since the Europeans first settled the plains. We should have it down to a science by now, right? That’s what I thought when I accepted my first job in this field.

The first challenge of economic development in the province is that there isn’t an established model that effectively serves as the standard for a rural portfolio. In fact, if you were to set every economic development agency up side by side in the same room, the glaring differences between what each jurisdiction defines as an effective strategy looks much different. Unlike our neighboring provinces that have an established training program and standard for practitioners, it’s still a bit of a mixed bag here.

The often slow moving pace of inspiring and attracting growth leaves some of my peers with a restless council, eager to cut programming for a portfolio that doesn’t appear to be delivering. When they don’t see the results that they feel should occur over a short time span they get creative with their operations. Instead of staying the course and empowering their EDO with more tools to fulfill their mandate, they add other responsibilities to the position to justify the salary. Sadly, this is often done at the expense of a focused eye on growth.

For many, the role of economic development officer has been saddled with duties as the community recreation coordinator. While they each serve an important need in the community, no two positions could truly be more opposing in scope. In one jurisdiction they saddled their EDO with the added responsibilities of arena manager, which is a daily “putting out fires” type of role. To help top up the salary, they also added the role of community emergency measures officer to the job. It should come as little surprise which function slowly fell off the desk.

The other condition that we commonly see in rural Manitoba is the blurry distinction between economic development and community development. While both are critical to the survival of a concentrated population, they are indeed very different roles. We are fortunate in Portage la Prairie to have a great roster of agencies such as Portage Community Revitalization Corporation that is focused on building community. There is no need for PRED to be engaged in that realm or to present community building events. We have the Portage & District Chamber of Commerce advocating for business, that’s not a role that PRED needs to explore. In recent years that line may not have been clearly defined but it will be from this point forward.

The work over the past two years to create a rural development strategy led by our friends at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities gives me a lot of hope for the future. If successful, we will find ourselves in equal footing with competitive agencies beyond our provincial borders.

Still, as I count my blessings, I can share with the readers that there is no confusion within the PRED board about our mandate and the strategy that we need to undertake to develop best in class investment readiness both now and into the future. We support our community development agencies in their presentation of events and endeavor to keep communication lines open to everyone’s mutual benefit in all that we do.

Opportunity is knocking in the Portage region so let’s answer the door. You can find me in the office at 800 Saskatchewan Ave. W., reach me by email at vmay@plprecd.ca, call me at 204-856-5000. Be sure to keep up with me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PLPRED.