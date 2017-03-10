Portage RCMP investigate armed robbery

Close to 9 p.m. March 9, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery on Hazel Bay in Portage la Prairie.

The investigation revealed two victims were threatened with a firearm, and one was attacked with a machete, receiving minor injuries. The suspects involved fled the scene in a stolen SUV described as a white 2014 Ford Escape, last seen with Manitoba license plate HGC 894.

Justice Marie Daniels, 18, Myles Dean Asham, 19 and two 14-year-old male youths known to police, are wanted for questioning in relation to this incident. All involved are known to reside in or around the Portage la Prairie and area. They are all facing possible criminal charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and other various breaches of court-imposed conditions.