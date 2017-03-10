Portage RCMP investigate armed robbery
Close to 9 p.m. March 9, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery on Hazel Bay in Portage la Prairie.
The investigation revealed two victims were threatened with a firearm, and one was attacked with a machete, receiving minor injuries. The suspects involved fled the scene in a stolen SUV described as a white 2014 Ford Escape, last seen with Manitoba license plate HGC 894.
Justice Marie Daniels, 18, Myles Dean Asham, 19 and two 14-year-old male youths known to police, are wanted for questioning in relation to this incident. All involved are known to reside in or around the Portage la Prairie and area. They are all facing possible criminal charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and other various breaches of court-imposed conditions.
Investigators believe the suspects are in possession of weapons and could be a risk to public safety. If you know of the current whereabouts of these suspects, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Dial 9-1-1 immediately if you observe the stolen vehicle, and under no circumstance should you approach anyone inside. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .