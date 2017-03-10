Police news Feb. 27-March 5

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Feb. 27, and March 5.

During this period police responded to 263 calls for service including: 105 Traffic violations, 96 Highway Traffic Act offences, 4 vehicle collision and 5 impaired drivers.

27 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 12 crimes against person: 5 assaults, 1 Aggravated Assault, 4 uttering threats.

There were 26 Crimes against property incidents including 9 thefts, 5 Theft of Motor Vehicles, 7 Break and Enters and 5 for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 39 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 54 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.

Feb 27: 32 calls

Youth charged,

accomplices sought

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to multiple calls regarding break and enters to vehicles, garages and sheds. In one incident a resident found a suspect inside their home. Police dog tracked down a 14-year-old male suspect. Evidence recovered at multiple scenes resulted in over 6 criminal charges against the youth. Investigators are still examining evidence in order to determine if the suspect was involved in other incidents. Police believe the suspect was not alone in these crimes, and are presently narrowing their search for his accomplices.

Feb 28: 31 calls

Disturbance at school

RCMP responded quickly to a suspicious person outside of North Memorial School as students were getting ready to be dismissed for the day. Police found a male stumbling around the doors of the school, exhibiting unusual behaviour. He was arrested for causing a disturbance in order to ensure the safety of the students. Once in custody, Jonathan Stacey Myran, 44, was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamines, and in breach of several court imposed conditions. He was held in custody until he could be brought before the court.

March 1: 34 calls

Fight at Tornados

Police want to talk to witnesseswitnesses of a fight outside of Tornados on March 1 around 3:10 p.m. Portage la Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a fight in progress where they believe several people were injured.

March 3: 44 calls

6 St. assault

RCMP were called to the area of 6 St. N.W. and Saskatchewan Ave. for a disturbance. When officers arrived they came in contact with several intoxicated people, one of whom had been assaulted. Arrested for assault was Toban James Roulette, 22, who was also found to be in breach of several court imposed conditions. Roulette was held in police custody until he could be brought before the court. A 32-year-old woman was also arrested, held in custody for failing to comply with court imposed conditions. She was released from police custody that same day, compelled to appear in court at a later date.



Truck roll over

Emergency responders attended to single vehicle rollover on Hwy 240 at Hwy 331 shortly after 1p.m. A tractor trailer rolled injuring the vehicle driver and passenger. Investigators believed the vehicle was travelling too fast for the merge from one roadway to another, resulting in the rollover. As a result, the 26 year old male driver was charged with careless driving.



March 5: 42 calls

Bear spray used in assault

RCMP were called to the Tim Horton’s near 6th Street NW twice in the span of 4 hours for assaults with weapons. The first incident was shortly before 9 p.m., where a victim was reportedly attacked by at least two male suspects. The second incident took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. on March 6. A victim was assaulted by two suspects wielding ‘bear spray’. Both matters are still under investigation.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.