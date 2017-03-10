Make city council meetings accessible to all

I attended the Portage city council meeting on Feb. 27 at the Glesby Centre. A fellow attendee asked me why more people didn’t attend.

My perception is that city council makes it very difficult for citizens to attend meetings as well as to find information on council meetings.

In December 2016, council published their list of 2017 meeting dates with only four of the 20 meetings being ‘off-site’. They did not identify locations. City council is no longer printing information notices in the local paper. Details about the meeting only went up on the city’s Facebook page on the morning of the meeting.

Council meetings in the chambers at city hall are inaccessible to anyone using a wheelchair, a walker, or crutches, or anyone experiencing any kind of a mobility issue whether it is a physical limitation or a stability issue.

That long steep climb to the council chambers on the second floor doesn’t send a welcoming message to people wanting to attend meetings.

In September 2016, the city held an accessibility meeting to hear suggestions from the community and passed their plan in November 2016. How many people know what that plan is or where to find it?

It is inappropriate that council won’t make any changes to the location of council meetings to allow people to attend (and requests have been made to do so).

It is more than ironic that council makes it difficult for citizens to obtain information, reports, or to even know when and where meetings will be held.

Council is also penalizing people who don’t have access to a computer. Not everyone uses Facebook.

If you have ever tried to use the city website and search for information, the search function is in major need of work.

These are the actions of the ‘City of Possibilities’. There is no reason why 80% of city council meetings are held in a location that many citizens can’t attend. All council meetings should be in an accessible room. While council dithers on permanent plans to fix this, there is an immediate, short term solution to this issue - identify an accessible location outside of city hall and hold all council meetings there.

Council should also provide information on meeting locations through a variety of methods.

If council makes it difficult for people to know where the meeting is when it’s not at city hall, and keeps people from attending it when it is at city hall (due to the stairs), this certainly works well to keep citizens from participating. Is this what council intends and wishes?

Let’s move Portage la Prairie from just the ‘City of Possibilities’ to the ‘City of Yes We Can!’

Luanne Anderson

