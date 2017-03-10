Keep Your Promise, Mr. Premier

As new information about health care cuts starts to leak out, we are now starting to get a clearer picture of Premier Brian Pallister’s priorities.

We all know that he promised Manitoba families during last year’s election that he would protect public services and the people who provide them. Unfortunately, there is a growing gap between what our Premier promised and what he’s actually doing now.

Just last week, we learned that the Premier has ordered that more than $125 million be cut out of the budgets for health care in every region of our province - $11 million from the Southern region alone. It is nearly impossible to believe that an $11 million cut from the regional budget won’t hurt patient care.

This news leaves Manitobans asking some very serious questions. First and foremost, what’s on the chopping block when it comes to their health care. We’ve already seen the Pallister government close a Quick Care clinic in Winnipeg and cancel important health capital projects like a desperately needed new personal care home in the Interlake. Should we expect more cuts to front-line health care services?

I was always taught that when you make a promise you keep it. I hope the Premier does the right thing and follows through on his promise to protect and invest in public services and the people who provide them.

Michelle Gawronsky

MGEU President