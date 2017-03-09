Islanders thump Beavers, force Game 7

The Portage Islanders live to see another day.

The Islanders scored four first period goals en route to a 7-3 Game 6 victory over the Carman Beavers to even the SEMHL semifinal series at three games apiece and force a seventh and deciding game Saturday afternoon in Portage la Prairie.

Islander captain Anders Strome opened the scoring just under six minutes into the game quickly followed by tallies from Colin Talbot, Tanner Waldvogel and Eric Delong to stake the visitors to a 4-0 lead less than 10 minutes after puck drop.

Delong and Jordyn Boyd scored early in the second to increase the Islander lead to six.

Connor Nichol was steady in net, making 37 saves in the victory.

Game 7 goes Saturday afternoon at Stride Place in Portage, puck drop set for 4:30 p.m.