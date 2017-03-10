Homes for “rent” scam in Portage la Prairie

The Portage la Prairie RCMP remind everyone when shopping for a deal to keep one thing in mind: “If it might be too good to be true, it likely is.”

A recent rash of scams taking place in the Portage la Prairie area involves taking advantage of potential renters looking for an affordable place to live.

Scammers are using the details of local houses for sale, and posting them in various forums as “Houses for Rent”.

The scammer will encourage anyone interested in the rental opportunity to make a ‘down payment’ or ‘security deposit’, ensuring their success at renting the property.

Police say making a payment of any kind without seeing who is receiving that payment carries a risk.

“Scammers prey on people’s good nature and belief that they are getting a great deal. If you take a moment to think about who might be taking your money, you might save yourself some heartache,” RCMP said today in a press release.

“If you’ve been victimized by these scammers, please know that you’re not alone, and that the police want to help if they can. Coming forward with the details of your incident might be the missing piece of the puzzle needed to catch those responsible.

RCMP