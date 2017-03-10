Health Canada approves irradiated ground beef

By Shawn Cabak

The federal government has approved the sale of ground beef that has been treated with radiant energy. Health Canada says irradiation can reduce levels of harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella and can prevent premature spoilage.

After conducting a thorough assessment, Health Canada concluded that irradiation is a safe and effective treatment to reduce harmful bacteria in ground beef. Irradiation is an optional tool that the food industry can use to treat certain foods to maintain quality or enhance safety.

Under the new regulation, irradiated ground beef products must be labelled as such and include the international symbol on packaging. The symbol is usually green and resembles a plant within a circle.

The United States (U.S.) has permitted the irradiation of ground beef products since 1999. Canada’s beef cattle industry has been asking the Canadian government to approve ground beef irradiation since 1998.

Irradiation is already used in Canada to treat potatoes, onions, wheat, flour, spices and some seasonings.

Irradiation is an extra food safety measure that could eliminate illness from E. coli 0157. The health benefits of irradiated beef could be similar to the effect of milk pasteurization at the beginning of the last century.

It will take about a year for the industry to provide irradiated ground beef to consumers and supply will depend on demand.

Health Canada said irradiated ground beef retains its nutritional value, taste, texture and appearance. The department will consider requests to allow for the sale of other irradiated meat products based on the same rules it used for ground beef.

Province seeks Manitoban’s views on climate change and green plan

As the province continues the development of a Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, the government is launching an online survey for Manitobans to have their say on the carbon pricing plan being imposed by the federal government.

Manitoba’s plan will include measures to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and adopt energy-saving technologies and Manitobans will be able to offer their suggestions of what initiatives potential carbon pricing revenue could be directed toward. These could include lowering income taxes, providing rebates for low-income households, investing in water projects to address the risks of increased flooding, or providing offsets for increased hydroelectricity rates.

Addressing climate change can lead to new opportunities in green jobs and clean technology. The Manitoba Climate and Green Plan is being developed to:

- reduce carbon emissions causing climate change

- adapt to climate change impacts

- preserve wetlands and vulnerable ecosystems

- integrate water and land use

- build new clean economy growth

- foster sustainable living opportunities for people and communities

The climate change survey is available on the consultation website at: www.manitoba.ca/climateandgreenplan. Submissions will be accepted until Sunday, March 19.

Canadian livestock estimates released

Cattle and hog inventories were up on January 1, 2017, compared with the previous year, as opposed to sheep inventories, which were down for the fourth consecutive year.

Cattle

Canadian farmers had 12.1 million cattle on their farms on January 1, 2017, up 0.2 per cent from January 1, 2016. However, the inventory remained 19.2 per cent below the peak levels of January 2005.

The number of beef heifers held for breeding on Canadian farms was down 1.8 per cent year over year to 536,600 head, while calves on January 1 increased 0.4 per cent to four million.

Total disposition of cattle and calves rose 0.3 per cent in 2016 compared with 2015, driven by higher slaughter levels. Total slaughter numbers increased 5.3 per cent to 3.1 million head in 2016. International exports decreased 6.9 per cent as a result of lower exports of calves. Demand for Canadian cattle may have been dampened by a two per cent growth in the U.S. cattle herd in 2016.

Canadian cattle prices continued to decline in 2016 from the peak levels seen in 2015, but remained above the previous five-year average. In Manitoba, the total cattle inventory is up 1.3 per cent, beef cows and beef breeding heifers are down 0.3 and 4.1 per cent respectively.

Hogs

Hog producers reported 13.7 million hogs on January 1, up 1.6 per cent from January 1, 2016, marking the fourth consecutive year-over-year increase. As of January 1, there were 7,220 hog farms in Canada, up 0.8 per cent from the same date a year earlier. These farms reported 1.2 million sows and gilts, up 1.2 per cent from January 1, 2016.

Canada exported 5.7 million hogs in 2016, down 1.8 per cent from 2015 and down 43 per cent from the 2007 export peak. In 2016, domestic hog slaughter increased 0.3 per cent to 21.4 million head.

Sheep

The number of sheep fell 1.4 per cent to 814,600 head as farmers reduced herds. The sheep breeding herd decreased as the number of ewes declined 2.1 per cent and replacement lambs were down 2.4 per cent.

