Full Worm Moon appears this weekend

By Ted Meseyton

The promise of gardening and sunny days is ahead as Mother Earth turns its frostbitten cheeks toward the warming sun. The upcoming full moon arrives this Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 10:54 am Daylight Saving Time and is known as the full Worm Moon. How so? Soil begins to thaw and returning robins search for re-appearance of earthworms. It’s also called the full Fat Moon because the annual time to begin tapping maple trees for their sap gets underway or is close at hand.

Someone said on TV

This is March -- and we always get a storm in March. Makes me ask: Was there ever a March in which there was no storm? It would appear this March decided to be a late starter and come in with its lion’s roar after all, contrary to what I’d heard earlier in the month. In any event, meteorologists gave us plenty of advance warning that a winter storm was on the way.

Ember Days

This may sound like some heavy stuff. The first one was yesterday, Wednesday March 8 with the next two coming up on March 10 and March 11. According to folklore the weather on each of these three days foretells the weather for the immediate three consecutive months that follow.

Do you recall what the weather was like yesterday? Legend says it already foretold what the weather will be like during the upcoming month of April. Similarly, the weather on Friday, March 10 will foretell the weather for the month of May and the weather on Saturday March 11 foretells the weather for June.

As with much of folklore, this is grounded in a long standing tradition of common sense. Four times yearly near the start of the four seasons -- spring, summer, autumn and winter – Ember Days are monitored on each successive Wednesday, Friday and Saturday as an indication of future weather. So to recap, if you want to know what this April’s weather will be like, just think back to what the weather was like yesterday on Wednesday, March 8th.

My granddaddy of dictionaries has many interpretations for the word: ‘ember’ and includes “a regularly occurring event or cycle.” Also, Ember Week “is the first week after the first Sunday in Lent when days are set apart for fasting and prayer.”

Surprisingly, there’s an ember goose described as “a web footed bird” called the great northern diver” and best known to Canadians as “the loon.”

Reasons to plant and eat Radishes

This is the first root vegetable I direct seed outdoors in workable soil in a spot close to a building that catches the sun. One reason why Canadians like radishes is due to their spring tonic effect that includes sulphur and bromine content.

Radishes are a cool weather crop and pests such as maggots, flea beetles, wireworms and cabbage butterflies are less active then. Line the planting rows with dried tea leaves, dried coffee grounds, some wood ashes or a combo of all three pre-mixed. Seeds should be at least an inch apart in the row then cover lightly with soil, tamp down and mist thoroughly with water from a spray bottle.

This may come as a surprise but radishes are a naturally cooling root vegetable with ability to decrease excess body heat, especially during warm days. Few people think of radishes as a medicine to fight colds and they are really good at it. Radishes help clear sinuses and soothe a sore throat plus assist to prevent viral infection.

Enter zinnia and tomato seed draws by mail or in person

Draws for Celebration 150 zinnia seeds and late blight resistant tomato seeds take place Monday afternoon, March 20 at 2 pm - -first day of spring. You’re invited to be present for the draws at the Herald Leader office, 19th St. & Sask. Ave. West, Portage la Prairie R1N 0R7. Mickey will be there with his camera.