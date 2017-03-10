Carbon tax cover up

The Liberal government continues to defend their decision to impose a carbon tax on all Canadians – and now they are covering up how much it will cost us.

At first, the Liberals said they did not know how much it will cost Canadian families and businesses. However, recently, a heavily censored Finance Canada memo revealed the government does have the answers, but they are choosing not to tell Canadians.

Research shows that low-income Canadians will have the hardest time paying a carbon tax, as this new tax makes the cost of necessities, like home heating, food and fuel more expensive. This means that the Liberal imposed carbon tax could have devastating effects in our constituency because many people live on modest incomes and need to travel long distances regularly.

This lack of understanding on the effects of carbon tax on rural communities is made more evident by the green energy programs implemented by provincial governments. In Ontario and Quebec, people can get up to a $14,000 rebate for buying a $150,000 electric Tesla car. If you can afford a $150,000 car, you do not need $14,000 from other taxpayers. This equates to essentially transferring wealth from the poor to the rich. It just does not make sense.

Prior to becoming a Member of Parliament, I worked in environmental science and environmental policy.

It is important that every environmental policy, program and dollar spent needs to generate real and measurable environmental results.

I have asked this Liberal government time after time whether their imposed carbon tax will see any measurable environmental results, and they are unable to answer directly. Instead, they choose to discuss the revenue from the carbon tax which will all go to the provinces to spend where they see fit. That does not sound like an environmental policy to me, it sounds like a tax hike.

Families, businesses and all Canadians deserve to know how much this new tax will cost them, and how it will help towards measurable environmental outcomes.

As a Conservative caucus, we are going to keep demanding answers on behalf of taxpayers. We will continue to fight against the Liberal imposed carbon tax, and all other tax hikes, on a daily basis. We encourage everyone to sign petition e-910 at https://petitions.parl.gc.ca and demand an end to the carbon tax cover-up.

If you have any questions or concerns about issues at the federal level, please contact my constituency offices at: 204-848-7000 or 1-877-405-8946 or by email at info@robertsopuck.ca.



Robert Sopuck,

MP Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa