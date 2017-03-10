Break and enter, vehicle theft

Herald Leader

Portage la Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a stolen vehicle, a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox last seen with Manitoba license plate GCK 628.

The vehicle was stolen March 6, at about 3:48 a.m. Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of 6 St. N.E. After homeowners were by their dogs’ barking loudly around 3:15 a.m., and became concerned when they didn’t stop. The homeowners then noticed several items were missing, including cell phones, cash and video game systems.

The suspect(s) took the keys to a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, which then was stolen from the driveway.

Investigators are asking that if you spot this vehicle to contact police immediately with its whereabouts. Do not approach the driver or any other occupants.