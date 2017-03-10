Audited PRED financials not ‘special favour’

Portage city and RM councils are operating under the dark cloud that in taxpayer’s eyes their handling of the $500,000 plus Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) accounting of expenditures through an unaudited financial statement, is just totally unacceptable!

Citizens feel they must stand up to protect the struggle put forth over the last 100 years to achieve democratic open government even in small towns like this. Stand at the Cenotaph in this bleak weather and think of the word ‘sacrifice’. It was done for a purpose!

Council does not run an oligarchy (a small group of people ruling our town) behind the closed doors of the committee room! Both councils presented their taxpayers with an unaudited financial statement from PRED. But we need an audited financial statement from a qualified accountant that covers the more than $500,000 spent on a line-by-line basis for 2015 and 2016!

Those who asked for an audited statement were not asking for a special favour! It is mandated that the spending of such sizeable taxpayer expenditure be accounted for in an audited statement. Otherwise what chicanery could be permitted? This issue is not going to go away, law requires the statement and both councils are fundamentally in error and cannot purport to govern if they continue to flout their own bylaw!

Our requests have been treated with derision and stonewalling without a doubt in the hope those those concerned and the issue itself will just disappear. That will not happen and both councils owe it to their ratepayers to give us what they promised at the municipal election, that is, open and transparent government!

We are not troublemakers! We are citizens wanting you to be responsible to us!

Don Pelechaty