Skate Club with strong showing at provincials
Portage Skate Club was in Virden this past weekend for the Skate Canada Manitoba Provincials. Pictured (l-r): Paige Vanstone, Alexa Moffit, Brooklyn Sawchuk, Sage Driedger, Talya Moffit, Casey Moffit and Aedan Maki. (Submitted)
The Portage Skating Club travelled to Virden this past weekend to compete in the Skate Canada Manitoba Provincials. Skaters competed in Star 2 – Star 4, juvenile and gold triathlon events.
The following are results of Portage competitors:
Ranae Cabak - 6th in Juvenile Girls U12
Aedan Maki - Star 2 boys merit certificate
Talya Moffit - Star 2 bronze certificate
Casey Moffit - Star 2 bronze certificate
Payton Vanstone - Star 3 silver certificate
Sage Driedger - 8th in Star 4
Brooklyn Sawchuk - 10th in Star 4
Alexa Moffit - 14th Star 4
Claudia McCartney - Gold triathlon 2nd in creative skills, 1st in interpretive skills, 2nd in freeskate and 2nd place overall