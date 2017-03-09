Skate Club with strong showing at provincials

The Portage Skating Club travelled to Virden this past weekend to compete in the Skate Canada Manitoba Provincials. Skaters competed in Star 2 – Star 4, juvenile and gold triathlon events.



The following are results of Portage competitors:



Ranae Cabak - 6th in Juvenile Girls U12

Aedan Maki - Star 2 boys merit certificate

Talya Moffit - Star 2 bronze certificate

Casey Moffit - Star 2 bronze certificate

Payton Vanstone - Star 3 silver certificate

Sage Driedger - 8th in Star 4

Brooklyn Sawchuk - 10th in Star 4

Alexa Moffit - 14th Star 4

Claudia McCartney - Gold triathlon 2nd in creative skills, 1st in interpretive skills, 2nd in freeskate and 2nd place overall

