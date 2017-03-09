According to police, on Feb. 18 at approximately 2:50 a.m., an unidentified male suspect broke into Strong Hold Storage on 3rd Street NE. RCMP allege the suspect broke into the storage facility and damaged a vehicle parked inside one of the units.

The suspect is described as a male with short dark hair, with an average height and build. He is seen wearing the following: a black baseball cap with ‘Native’ written across the front and a picture on the brim, a black ‘Ochapowace’ pow wow jacket, a white zip-up sweater, and black and red Nike shoes.

Investigators are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying the suspect. If you know who is pictured in these photos, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the identification and prosecution of the suspect could earn cash awards.