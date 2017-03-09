Hearts for PAWS raises hundreds
Catherine Aller-Brooke, director of volunteers for PAWS (left) accepts the Hearts for Paws donation from Sonya Brasseur, manager of Best West Pet Foods.
The Hearts for Portage Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) campaign wrapped up at Best West Pet Foods in Portage la Prairie and raised nearly $300 for the local organization.
Throughout February, the Best West Pet Foods was accepting donations from customers with all proceeds going in support of PAWS. The community alone raised $181 and the The Laing Family Foundation/Chia Pets contributed an additional $100 to boost the total to $281.
The monies raised will help PAWS cover veterinary bills of the many cats and dogs in their care.