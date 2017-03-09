Hearts for PAWS raises hundreds

The Hearts for Portage Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) campaign wrapped up at Best West Pet Foods in Portage la Prairie and raised nearly $300 for the local organization.

Throughout February, the Best West Pet Foods was accepting donations from customers with all proceeds going in support of PAWS. The community alone raised $181 and the The Laing Family Foundation/Chia Pets contributed an additional $100 to boost the total to $281.

The monies raised will help PAWS cover veterinary bills of the many cats and dogs in their care.