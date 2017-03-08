Portage prepares for hometown hockey

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Portage la Prairie when Hometown Hockey comes to town.

Capped off with a screening of the Winnipeg Jets playing host to the Pittsburgh Penguins outside of Stride Place, the weekend festival offers an abundance of family friendly programming.

Hometown Hockey – which stops in communities across Canada weekly during hockey season to broadcast an NHL game – is due to stop in Portage la Prairie March 25-26 and will spend time during the broadcast highlighting the city and surrounding area.

“The highlight of the festival is the hockey game that will be shown on the outdoor screen,” said David Sattler, co-chair of the local organizing committee. “It starts at 7 p.m., and you will be able to watch the entire broadcast, which will highlight things about Portage la Prairie and the surrounding area, including Southport.”

The festival – located south of the MNP building on Island Park - kicks off Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Portage Rotary Club, beginning at 10 a.m. Recreational Opportunities for Kids (ROK) director Lynne Parker is organizing a 3-on-3 hockey tournament, running all weekend long and open to anyone wishing to play.

Parker is also setting up a Battle of the Badges hockey game between local RCMP and the fire department. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night and admission to the event is by donation. There will also be silent auctions and 50/50 raffles, with all the proceeds going to ROK.

Various park and ride stations will be set up around town to lessen the flow of traffic to Island Park and mitigate congestion. Four locations will used, including spots at Portage Co-op, PCI, La Verendrye School and Island Park.

The organizing committee is also in search of approximately 30 volunteers to help the festival run smoothly. Volunteers are needed for the park and ride, the coffee and hot chocolate station along with people helping the Sportsnet Rogers crew throughout the event. For those interest in volunteering, contact volunteer coordinator Monica Chorney at 204-857-7772 ext. 2225 or mchorney@PRRA.ca.

There will be some familiar faces around town during the weekend festival, as hosts Tara Sloan and Ron McLean will be leading the broadcast that features NHL alumni and musical acts – but organizers are remaining tight-lipped, as those names will be announced closer to the date.