Fun emphasized at upcoming Family Funspiel

You won't see the traditional sights at the Portage Curling Club during the upcoming Family Funspiel.

Slated for the March 27 - the first Monday of spring break – the Portage Curling Club is finalizing plans on their latest bonspiel. One that focuses on light-hearted, family fun rather than competition.

“It's for families, friends, neighbours, aunts and uncles – we would really like for grandparents and kids to come out, because it's the first Monday of spring break,” said Sheri Blaylock, manager of the Portage Curling Club.

Unlike the traditional 10-end games, the ones at the funspiel will only last four. And curlers might have to deal with a few curveballs along the way.

“The games might not actually be proper curling games,” added Blaylock. “Players might come across envelopes that say, 'count all the rocks that are furthest away from the button' or 'during this end, you have to curl with your opposite hand.'

There will be fun things like that as well for some of the games.”

Registration fees are $10 per player, which gets participants 3 four-end games, pizza and pop and a shot at winning some great prizes. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Registration closes March 22 at 1 p.m. To register, visit portagecurlingclub.ca or calling the club at 204-857-5411.