Blizzard finally relents

Mickey Dumont/HERALD LEADER



The historic blizzard that whipped through Manitoba this week set a new record for length - 31 hours - breaking the previous record of 18 hours set in 1975. Portage la Prairie dodged the brunt of the nasty weather that dumped over 40 cm of snow in Brandon over Monday and Tuesday where winds gusting to near 100 kms were also reported. Tom Major, above, was clearing snow at the theatre and was one of the many Portagers pedestrians have to thank for help make the ice covered sidewalks a bit safer. A full beard obviously offers a degree of protection while operating a snow blower.