Police seek February shoplifting suspect

According to police, on Feb. 11, Portage la Prairie RCMP learned of a shoplifting that took place at Shoppers Drug Mart on Saskatchewan Avenue. Police say an unidentified female suspect stole a large amount of cosmetics from the store, walking out of the building after pocketing the items.

The suspect is described as an indigenous female, seen wearing a black coat, a grey “Ecko Unltd” hooded sweater, and carrying a black bag.

Investigators are asking that anyone who can identify the suspect contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.