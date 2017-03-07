Registration is coming to an end for players wishing to participate in the upcoming Portage Youth Soccer Association (PYSA) and a once depleted board of directors is staffed and eagerly awaiting the season's May 1 start date.

“We actually have almost a full board again, so it's nice to see,” said Chad Green, Technical Director for PYSA, who - back in October - was working tirelessly to fill five vacant board positions. “Now it's just a matter of getting the players, getting the coaches and getting the season going.”

Each year, the PYSA sees approximately 900 players enrol to play youth soccer in Portage la Prairie and are given the difficult task of providing those players with coaches – usually it takes 70 people to adequately fulfill the league's coaching quota.

In person registration has concluded for the upcoming season but it remains open online and will for another week. Parents wishing to enrol their children can do so at portageyouthsoccer.ca.

Anyone interested in coaching can contact the board via email at PYSA321@gmail.com.