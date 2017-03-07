Nasty weather closes highways

Due to poor visibility and dangerous road conditions, the TransCanada Highway is now closed Westbound from Winnipeg to the Saskatchewan border. Eastbound closures have, at this moment, not been implemented, but it is recommended that motorists use extreme caution.

Motorists are reminded to stay off the roads if at all possible, but if they must venture out, that they should be prepared for the worst and pack food, water and warm clothing or blankets.

The weather/road conditions will be monitored closely throughout the afternoon and over night, and once the situation improves, updates will be provided accordingly.