MPI encourages drivers to remain in winter-driving mode due to storm

Portage la Prairie dodged the proverbial bullet, snowball in this case, dished out by the major winter storm forecast by Environment Canada.

The storm moved into parts of Manitoba Monday and Tuesday triggering Manitoba Public Insurance to encourage motorists to remain in winter-driving mode with their focus being driving to road and weather conditions.

City streets and sidewalks here are ice coated making walking treacherous and driving an exercise in caution and good judgement.

Poor travel conditions predicted by Environment Canada due to a combination of rain, freezing rain, snow and strong winds quickly came true. Dropping temperatures, standing water from rain and snow melt on Monday, froze on Tuesday causing closed highways. Highway traffic in all directions ouside of the city was blocked from highway travel, but early morning driving east on Hwy. 1 was possible, but not advised.

Roads and conditions just outside of Winnipeg were the most treacherous in the early morning hours of Tuesday with snowfall totals from this system expected to range from five centimetres in southeast Manitoba to 30 cm or more in a large swath from the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border through Norway House and Gillam and east.

Safety Tips

· Before you head out on the highway, check for road and weather conditions by calling 511.

· Be cautious in traveling on overpasses and bridges. The surfaces on these structures can freeze quickly due to no ground insulation.

· Don’t rush. Give yourself five or 10 extra minutes to get to your destination safely.

· See where you’re going. At this time of year, keeping windshields clear is essential so make sure windshield washer fluid is topped up and windows are clear of snow and ice.

· Allow more time to stop. Traction is reduced when roads are slippery it takes more time to come to a complete stop. If you don’t have winter tires, it’s not too late to get them.

· Leave more space. Don’t tailgate at any time and remember that following distance should be increased when travelling at higher speeds or in poor visibility.