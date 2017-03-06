Environment Canada warns winter storm headed for Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a special warning over a major winter storm poised to affect much of Manitoba starting Monday.

A low-pressure system moving through the Dakotas will bring blizzard conditions to western and northern Manitoba, with rain or freezing rain during the day Monday before conditions deteriorate significantly in the evening, with 20-30 centimetres of snow being accompanied by westerly winds gusting up to 80 km/h.

Meteorologist Dan Fulton said he wouldn’t be surprised to see some road closures in western Manitoba on Monday, with potentially treacherous travel conditions, though the track of the storm remains somewhat uncertain. Residents are advised to monitor updates and forecasts from Environment Canada on an ongoing basis.

Showers are expected to begin in the morning in the city and areas to the east, with five to 10 millimetres falling before changing to snow and blowing snow in the evening. About five centimetres are expected to fall overnight with a low of –10 C.

“It’s going to be a pretty nasty Tuesday morning for the commute in, with snow on top of frozen water on the ground, and the winds, too,” he said.

Isolated flurries and blowing snow could be in the mix for Tuesday, with a high of –7 C.