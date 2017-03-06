Terriers battle Steelers in Round 1

It’s not the time for the the league’s highest scoring offence to dry up.

The Portage Terriers open up the 2016 Manitoba Junior Hockey League playoffs in an unfamiliar position.

The Terriers posted a respectable 37-19-4 record and find themselves as the No. 5 seed entering the postseason – marking the first time in the last three years the Portage club has failed to finish first overall in league standings. And will take on the No. 4 Selkirk Steelers (39-18-3) on the road Friday night for Game 1 of the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

“Selkirk is a good club, I think they have definitely improved as the year has gone on,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers. “We’ve been battling inconsistency all year, it’s a matter of bringing that effort level every night. We won’t be around long if we don’t.”

The Portage Terriers finished the season series against the Steelers on the winning end, posting a 3-2-1 record in six meetings – with the two regulation losses coming via back to back defeats in a home-and-home series late in the season.

The Terriers struggled to string wins together in the second half of the year, as the club has yet to win more than two games in a row in 2017. The last three-game winning streak Portage had came when the team reeled off three-straight Dec. 12-17 – beginning with a 7-2 thumping of the Steelers.

It’s no secret that the Terriers have struggled defensively at times, as the team’s 198 goals against ties them with Dauphin for sixth-last in the MJHL – yet the team’s +58 goal differential has them third overall in the league.

After winning 18 times in the first 24 games of the season, the Terriers managed just 19 victories over the final 36 games. Chalk it up to the injury bug or early-season deals that shook up the roster, but the case can be made that MJHL’s highest scoring team deserves a better fate heading into playoffs.

“We made some deals earlier in the season to get younger but even before that there were games that we lost by a touchdown,” added Spiller.

Jeremey Leipsic (33G, 67A - 100P) and Chase Brakel (34G, 46A – 80P) finished first and second, respectively, in the MJHL scoring race and helped pace Portage to a league-high 256 goals scored this year and will once again be relied on as the club’s offensive catalyst. Throw in James McIsaac’s 68 points (34G, 34A) – good enough for sixth overall in league scoring – and the Terriers possess arguably the most dynamic line in the league.

Game 1 goes Friday night in Selkirk before the two teams reconvene in Portage Sunday evening, puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. at Stride Place.

Playoff picture

The series are set for the 2016 MJHL quarterfinals, which begin league-wide Friday night.

Steinbach (No.1) hosts Neepawa (No.8), Winkler (No.2) hosts Virden (No. 7), OCN (No.3) hosts Winnipeg (No. 6), Selkirk (No.4) hosts Portage (No.5).

Terriers dole out team awards

The Portage Terriers held their annual awards banquet this past weekend at the CanadInns in Portage la Prairie. Jeremey Leipsic, much like he has done all year, walked away with the most hardware. The Winnipeg-native won Top Scorer, Sportsmanship with Ability and the Fan Appreciation award, voted by the fans.

Below are the complete results of award winners:

Rookie of the year – Layne Toder

Best Defencemen – Riley Thiessen

Most Improved Player – Cody Thompson

Top Scorer – Jeremey Leipsic

Most Valuable Player for Central Plains – Cody Thompson

Best Defensive Forward – Ty Barnstable

Sportsmanship with Ability – Jeremey Leipsic

Community Spirit Award – Jared Roy, Ryan Hendrix and Ryan Sokoloski

Best Defensive Defenceman – Kain Stevenson

Outstanding Team Player – Ryan Hendrix

Most Valuable Player – Chase Brakel

Fan Appreciation – Jeremey Leipsic

Geno Romanow Award of Dedication – Mike Jordan, Mackenzie Jordan and Kate Jordan