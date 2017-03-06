City to support outdoor skating rinks: Budget ‘17

The Daily Graphic

Not mentioned in the recent City of Portage la Prairie budget speech, was the approval of a part time city position focusing on outdoor recreation.

Coun. Ryan Espey, one of the strongest supporters of outdoor skating rinks and city support to maintain them, says the newly created city position will benefit all outdoor recreation pursuits, not just winter ice surfaces.

“We know that will be a big part of the job in the winter,” Espey said, “but just getting the position created is a big plus all around.”

The councillor added the city will also help supply equipment as needed, even its water truck.

It is not know how this new position might affect skating on Crescent Lake previously only done by volunteers.

