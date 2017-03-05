Terriers cap off regular season with a win

The Portage Terriers will enter the 2016 playoffs as winners, as the dogs downed Waywayseecappo 5-4 this afternoon on the road at the Waywayseecappo Arena Complex.

The Terriers struck for three straight in the third period - capped off by Jeremey Leipsic - who scored the eventual game winner shorthanded, late in the game to record his 100th point of the year and give the Terriers their first and only lead of the game.

The Terriers finished the regular season as the No. 5 seed and will take on Selkirk in the first round of the MJHL playoffs.