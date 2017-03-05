Isles down Beavers, force Game 6

The threat of elimination didn't phase the Islanders.

Dan Leslie had a goal and an assist while Mitch Wiebe was steady between the pipes as the Islanders doubled up the Carman Beavers 4-2 tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, avoiding elimination and forcing a sixth game in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League best-of-seven semifinal series.

“We've won three in a row (already) this year. We've got to do it again, and (now) we're one step closer,” said Islanders' captain Anders Strome following tonight's win. “Seven games is a long series. We know we can play with these guys, I think we've been in every game.”

The Islanders fell behind early, as Beavers forward Jason Rose opened the games scoring just minutes after puck drop to put the visitors ahead. Portage evened the score before intermission - courtesy of Jordyn Boyd - and took their first lead of the game early in the second period thanks to an unassisted tally by Leslie.

Leslie once again found the scoresheet late in the second, helping set up a Tanner Waldvogel goal to provide the Islanders with some breathing room heading into the final 20.

Wiebe made several big saves in the third period to protect the home team's lead, but was finally beat on a man advantage just past the mid way mark of the period, as Jesse Livingston redirected a Beaver point shot past the screened Portage netminder.

“Mitch has been awesome for us, (he's made) key saves at important times,” added Strome. “He's a rock back there so we're happy to have him.”

The Islanders held off a late Beaver push with the goalie pulled and were the benefactors of a lucky clearing attempt that bounced high off the glass before sliding the length of the ice into the vacated net.

The two teams will meet back in Carman for Game 6, where the Islanders will once again look to avoid elimination.

“Bounces didn't go our way a couple games but we're looking forward to the next one in their rink and hopefully forcing a Game 7 here next Saturday,” said the captain.

But in order for the Islanders to do so, the team will have to accomplish something they have yet to do this season – win a game in Carman.

The Islanders fell to the Beavers in the lone regulation meeting between the two teams in Carman along with Games 2 and 4 of the semifinal.

Game 6 is set for Thursday night in Carman, puck drop set for 8 p.m.