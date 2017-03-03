The Singing Gardener shares important seeding dates

by Ted Meseyton

Spring-like weather must surely be on its way. Today; a real life tale from the Yukon as Old Crow returns for a visit. Also -- it’s time to plant tomato and pepper seeds. Best seeding dates are provided further along so stick with me to the last word.

Does Mr. Les Have Green Thumbs?

He and I do cross paths in person occasionally and less often by other means. I’m not aware whether he does or doesn’t possess a gardener’s pair of green thumbs. However he’s not stretching it by saying he has a pair of ‘Green thumbs.’ Mr. Les obviously read one of my recent columns (Feb. 9-2017) as it generated this email that I’m delighted to share with Herald Leader’s vast readership.

Email Excerpts from Mr. Les

He writes: “A while back you told the story of Old Crow, Yukon. How’s this for a followup? My son lives in Whitehorse, Yukon. Now and then he goes up to Old Crow to encourage school students in different subjects that he happens to know about. He spent his career in the army and is an electrical engineer. I sent him a copy of your column and he came back with a picture that he thought you would be interested in.”

The picture is of his son Tim Green, a graduate of Arthur Meighen High School in Portage la Prairie and Royal Military College of Kingston. Tim’s a veteran of 25 years in the army, retiring as a Major.

The email continues “he now works for the Government up in Whitehorse in the north and sends reports of how it’s getting warmer up there to the detriment of wildlife and the foundation of roads and buildings. He heats his house with wood and comments that such was not one of the things his old dad taught him. Les.”

Note from Ted Re Wood Ashes

Now if Tim lived nearby, I’d ask him to save some of his wood ashes for my garden. But not all is lost. Normand Gobin of Portage has agreed to save his wood ashes for me.

There are so many good things to be said about wood ashes such as for amending garden soil, keeping down pests and as an ingredient when making homemade compost, as long as it’s not used excessively. Too much wood ashes at any given time can sweeten the soil by raising alkalinity. Most plants except for really acid loving ones do best in a neutral pH of about 7.0.

Dates to seed Tomatoes

Shawn Rawlings recently asked about this and so for Shawn and all home tomato growers; here are seeding dates I recommend for tomatoes, cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower; leafy greens, and flowering annuals.

March 2, 3, (for leafy veggies and hardiness) March 6, 7, 8, (best for tomatoes) March 13, 14, (flowers and vines). Even though March 13, 14, 15 and 16 are in the 3rd quarter; they are alternate best dates for sturdiness in tomatoes and peppers.

If you haven’t already started peppers do it soon, especially on March 6, 7 and 8. I like to soak pepper seeds in advance for about 24 hours in room temperature water to which I’ve added 2 drops of H 2O2 (3% hydrogen peroxide) for each cupful of water used for soaking seeds.

Zinnia and Tomato seed draws March 20 at 2 p.m.

Got your entries in the Singing Gardener draw box yet? Head on down to the Herald Leader office and do it in person or mail to: Singing Gardener Draws, 1941 Sask. Ave. W., Portage la Prairie R1N 0R7. You’re invited to be present during the draws for Canada 150 Celebration mix zinnia seeds and late blight resistant tomato seeds. Last week’s column gives tomato variety names. Can’t win if you don’t enter. See you on Monday, March 20th at 2 pm at 19th & Sask. West --- the first day of Spring.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing --- Good Things Happening!© Here’s an old rhyme about real live crows when seen singly or in a group. One crow sorrow, Two crows joy, Three crows a letter, Four crows a boy, Five crows silver, Six crows gold, Seven crow a story yet to be told.



