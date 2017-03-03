k.d. lang announces Ingénue Redux Winnipeg date

k.d. lang announces Canadian Tour Ingénue Redux Winnipeg date

Herald Leader

Sunday August 27 – Burton Cummings Theatre.

Tickets on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.

On the 25th anniversary of her platinum selling Ingénue album and the huge hit “Constant Craving”, which launched her into stardom around the world, k.d. lang is about to hit the road solo across Canada, coming to Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre Aug. 27.

After exploring different creative platforms in recent years, this unique and multi-talented performer is returning to the stage in celebration of her first love, promising to take her music to new heights on this brand new cross-Canada tour. Fans of the chanteuse won’t want to miss this opportunity to catch lang live, in a rare treat that seldom comes along.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. local time at AEGLive.com.

Fans excited for the tour know she is renowned for her live shows, prompting the New York Times’ Stephen Holden to observe: “Few singers command such perfection of pitch. Her voice, at once beautiful and unadorned and softened with a veil of smoke, invariably hits the middle of a note and remains there”.

As part of this new tour lang will perform so n g s f r o m Ingénue along with hits from her 2004 album Hymns of the 49th Parallel, which featured lang singing the songs that define her country by fellow Canadians, including: Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Jane Siberry, Ron Sexsmith, and Bruce Cockburn.

After first appearing on stage as the cowgirl with the golden voice, she went on to become the crooner who sang “Constant Craving” and also achieved much success interpreting other artists’ songs. Pervading all her interpretations is a sense of melancholy that lang manages to render with nuance and grace. Some of her most memorable recordings are the (now-iconic) rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, Roy Orbison’s “Crying” and her collaboration with Tony Bennett on their 2002 Wonderful World duets album.