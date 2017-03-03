Island Park the focal point for local activity

by Don Pelechaty

We had been talking about the slow process to improve our park. The 33 acres had been purchased from Margaret McLean in 1905 for $3,400, and further funding obtained through a special debenture for $10,000 issued in 1905. The following year the public voted to place aside a further $5,000 for park improvements.

Councils ran into endless costly problems in their efforts to raise the lake level. They first attempted to widen the lake into more of a small lake in appearance by doing some dredging and pumping water from the river. This proved to be futile so the city brought in a qualified engineer from Minneapolis to do the job. W. Armstrong was the engineer in charge of the project. His job was to determine the cheapest method of pumping large quantities of water from the river to the lake.

The method he decided to be the best was a long conduit of cement tile trenched in from the Assiniboine to the lake. The city soon received 4,000 feet of 18 inch tile and the project began. Between 1906 and 1909 a large water wheel was installed and although it did work it proved to have a limited capacity that could not keep up with the rate of evaporation in the lake! A needle dam was the next hopeful idea to be tackled. Its cost was to be $35,000 and earth was moved for it in February 1909. To make this work the canal had to be deepened and the dam base concept was changed several times. Woefully this concept was a total failure and one spring a heavy ice flow ripped away most of the work!

That council had the spark and another system was soon being tried. This involved a huge pump at the river and Westinghouse got the tender to supply Portage’s largest pump ever! By 1911 the pump had been installed and a further $5,193 had been expended. The results were gratifying however as that summer the parks board was overjoyed at the new depth of four foot four inches in the lake! In celebration they purchased a large houseboat and were charging $5 for rowboats and $15 for motor boats to skim over this new recreational asset! Sadly enough the joys of Crescent Lake seemed always to be short-lived for each Spring damage was sustained to the river pump emplacement but the community feeling of pride in Crescent Lake was so strong that there was nothing for it but to make the repairs! The value of this new lake asset just kept growing! Since 1902 the parks board had hired a full time caretaker and in 1906 a system of roads were was ploughed through the ancient forest that made up the park. Undulating curves and scenic drives were created to our delight.

In 1913 the deer pen was erected and three deer that were to form the basis for the present herd were purchased. Also in 1913 a bear pit was created with fancy iron fencing. Living at the base of this cement pit may have seemed fun to the locals but it was inhumane to the bear and perennially there was a problem with kids throwing popcorn in to feed the bear. This interesting and frightening denizen of the woods was not to fare well in our bear pit! Eventually it was slaughtered and I spent my childhood playing on the rug it became.

In 1913 council passed a law protecting the fish and fowl contained in and around Crescent Lake. We need to do some research there I think! What did that bylaw state? A band stand was built in 1914 on the site of La Verendrye’s original mission and by 1918 the superintendent of the park was planting $5,000 worth of bedding plants in lovely flower beds each spring. The park greenhouse was a winter mecca for visitors!

Island Park was now so popular that weekends were just a steady stream of wagons and cars streaming over the rather rickety bridge to enjoy a picnic or a walk in a natural setting. In the 1920’s the deteriorated wooden bridge was replaced with a well designed bridge with ornamental lighting and a walkway for bikes and citizens. By now the traffic over the bridge was much heavier and at fair time the island became a crowded pleasure ground of celebrating Portagers!

The mayor of the day, W. H. Burns, favoured the construction of a creosote pile bridge that was thought to best withstand the heaving that our climate provided to such a structure. The CPR was using such a structural method across the west.

Many years ago Jack Miner visited our park and was so impressed by it’s natural serenity that he shipped six Canadian Geese back to Portage which has formed the nucleus of the present burgeoning stock that we see each Fall. Featured photo is a view over Crescent Lake from the pine tree entrance to the Turf Club’s Beer Garden.

capone@mymts.net