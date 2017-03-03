Desjarlais to Launch kids book at library

Edgar Desjarlais to Launch kids book March 7 at library

A man exercising many talents, teacher, singer/songwriter and author, Edgar Desjarlais’ dislike of bugs was the impetus for his second book.

“I Don’t Like Bugs/J’aime paa lii biibiits!” will be officially launched locally with a reading at the Portage la Prairie Regional Library March 07 at 6:30 p.m. Playing to his Metis heritage, the children’s book is written in English with the Michif translation by his cousin, William Sanderson. The whimsical text and pictures are sure to engage readers of all ages.

“I get bored easily,” Desjarlais says of his multiple artistic and professional interests. “I dabble.

“I just wanted to write about annoying bugs and the publishing company ran with the idea and helped create this story with the two children and the dog.”

His initial idea ‘pitch’ to Pemmican Publications Inc., solidified a team to add to his text. His cousin and fellow educator William Sanderson contributed the Michif – official Metis language – translation and freelance illustrator brought the charactors and bugs alive. The result is a fun and colourful good read.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be this nice,” said Desjarlais, adding the first draft was only in English; the second in French and English, but included the Michif translation after it being suggested by Andrew Carrier.

Edgar grew up in the small Metis community of St. Laurent. “He spent a large portion of his life writing, composing and recording songs, which tell the story of the Metis people”. In addition to being a published author, Edgar is a board member of the Portage Friendship Center, Education Coordinator for the Portage local of the Manitoba Metis Federation and a substitute teacher.

“I Don’t Like Bugs” is the second publication for Edgar. His previous book, “The ‘Tobanz” was published in 2003 and told the story of an all-Native hockey team from Manitoba that competes in the World Bantam Hockey Championships in England.

Desjarlais has a second completed novel on the hook at Pemmican Publications Inc.

Desjarlais will be joined by fiddler, Gary Lepine providing background music. Coffee, tea and bannock will be available for those in attendance. The “aen livr aen party di mayzoon” starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2017. Books will be available for purchase ($12) and signing by the author. All are welcome to attend this free event, registration is not required.