Trojans' Neufeld named league's top d-man

The Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Zone 4 Hockey League handed out its year end awards and PCI Trojan Lucas Neufeld was named the winner of the Lew Mueller award as the league's top defender.

Neufeld, a strong skating defenceman who captained the Trojans, lead PCI in assists this season and played key minutes in all situations – quarterbacking the team's powerplay while also banking time on the penalty kill.

The Grade 12 student finished the season with two goals and 13 points in 24 games played well collecting 33 penalty minutes.



