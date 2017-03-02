“Talking about” or “talking to”

By Vern May

You have a platform and you can let your voice be heard. One of the greatest advantages of the digital age is that anyone that can get online can share their thoughts and ideas with the world on any topic. This isn’t something new, of course. We have had our community newspaper as that vehicle for more than a century to pen a letter to the editor and there is a generation that still enjoys getting their message to the streets the old fashioned way. However, now with the power of social networking, the platform is more visible, more invasive and more immediate to communicate the same message.

But whether we’re just making a public statement on Facebook or we’re sharing our views with peers at the local coffee shop or tavern, the result is the same. We can sit in Portage la Prairie and discuss what we feel that someone else should be doing but it does nothing to create results. Unless the goal was to bring down morale and frustrate one’s self, we accomplish nothing. We can talk about U.S. President Donald Trump, about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, about Premier Brian Pallister, or even about Mayor Irvine Ferris all day long. But, unless we are talking to those people about their policies and platforms that have inspired our interest, we aren’t constructively steering change – we’re just being heard.

If we aspire to influence change related to the regional economic development portfolio that requires a conversation – not a one-sided public decree. By all means, let’s use every public forum possible to share ideas and to take the pulse of community sentiment. But, when you’re ready to discuss the strategy, seek out some additional resources and support or to explore avenues for collaboration, you’re going to have to bring that forward to someone who has the authority and responsibility to do something about it. If you just want to talk about me, but not to me, how can either of reach the desired result?

It’s a bit like sitting at your desk and growing annoyed that the colleague in the next office is repeatedly clicking their pen until it has grown beyond a mere annoyance. To address that issue you log in to Facebook and share your frustration with your friends. You send a letter to the editor of the local newspaper to run this following week lamenting the distraction created and the perceived misuse of office equipment. Having had the opportunity to fully vent, you might even feel a little bit of relief that justice has been done…for a moment. But when that pen starts clicking again on the other side of the wall, you realize that your efforts were all for naught. The solution begins by getting up from your desk, walking next door and communicating with the person who has the power to create the change that you are looking for.

Whether we are talking about retention and expansion for our current business landscape, developing investment attraction opportunities for new commercial and industrial ventures, or building upon our tourism portfolio, it requires dialogue, not monologue. To get where we want to go, we need to talk.

