Leipsic named player of the month for February

For the third time this season, Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic has captured the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's RBC Player of the Month honours.

The league's leading scorer scored 20 points (7G, 13A) last month including five multi-point games. Leipsic, 19, currently leads the MJHL points race with 32 goals and 97 points and has all but locked up the scoring title.

Leipsic also received the player of the month honours for October and December.