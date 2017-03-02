City approves 1.49% budget increase

Will cost less to run city in 2017 through efficiencies

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

Brent Budz, Portage la Prairie City Council finance chair says this council’s third budget, while not as small of an increase it would have liked, came in under today’s rate of inflation.

Homeowners will have to wait to learn how the 1.49% increase in the overall $35.1 million budget increase will drive the mill rate.

The finance chair said following his 2017 Budget Speech, that change is not yet known. “The mill rate calculation is not done yet. It will form later on in the rest of our financial plan, but there will be adjustment to the mill rate,” he said.

“Tonight was the announcement of our operating budget of a 1.49% increase in taxes over 2016.” Budz said.

“So if people have been following what this council has been doing over the past couple of years, it is higher than we’ve done in the past, but tonight I really explained some of the challenges that council faced.”

City property assessments are on a downward trend. When city officials met with the assessment branch several months ago “we could start to see that trend in our community - that assessments were dropping. Obviously the revenue the city collects is based on the assessment of property. It is a trend we saw this year and quite honestly we may see again next year,” Budz said

The Manitoba Assessment Branch calculates property values over which the city has no control.

“Council took that into consideration knowing that the revenues that were coming into city coffers was going to be lower, so we needed to look at how we operated internally. That’s been a mandate of this council for the last number of years - to inwardly focus on where we are spending dollars so it’s the most efficient way possible.

“I think we made a balance with this budget at 1.49%,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of good news recently in Portage la Prairie with regards to the investment in our region. We sure anticipate that that trend of overall assessment, collectively does go up over the next couple of years as we see that investment become a reality.

“It is hopefully a very temporary thing in our city and we are looking forward to many future years of increased assessments.”

While the 1.49% tax increase revealed in the 2017 budget is below the current rate of inflation, this council’s two previous budgets were approved with below one per cent increases. Portage la Prairie remains one of the highest taxed Manitoba communities to live in.

Budz could not say if the 1.49% tax increase would negatively affect the city in comparison to its peer communities.

In his post budget speech interview, Budz explained the budget was set knowing how it relates to the city’s competitiveness to its peer communities. “We’re very cognisant of how the mill rate affects it. But when you look at what’s happening in our region, investment in our community is going up and that is a definite significant boost to finances of the city over a period of time and the confidence people have in this region.

“We’re very comfortable with (the budget) it. When you look at what we are addressing and the investments we are putting into our city; it is in needed infrastructure and in places to prepare our city for the future.

“We have to spend some dollars.”

