Terriers end final home game in dramatic fashion

A lacklustre second period was almost enough to ruin an otherwise solid effort.

The Portage Terriers scored two third period goals and added another in overtime to complete the comeback and down the Swan Valley Stampederes 4-3 in extra time to win their final regular season home game of 2016.

Mackenzie Dwyer blasted a one-timer past Stamps goalie Brett Evans on a 5-on-3 man advantage just 1:33 into overtime to clinch the victory for the home team.

The Terriers play their penultimate regular season game Friday in Steinbach before finishing the year Sunday in Waywayseecappo.