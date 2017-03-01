Saints swept from WWHSHL semis

It’s a shocking end to the season.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Garden City Gophers this afternoon, losing the best-of-three semifinal series in two straight games and are eliminated from playoff contention.

“It’s very disappointing, but we played a lot better than we did in Game 1,” said Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, head coach of the PCI Saints. “The girls left it all on the ice.”

Unlike Game 1, the Saints never trailed in Game 2 until their eventual shootout defeat. PCI defender Kiera Shwaluk opened the scoring and sister Maddie Shwaluk broke a 1-1 tie to put the visitors back in front.

The Gophers would even the score with a powerplay marker and the stalemate would remain for the remainder of regulation time.

The extra period solved nothing, leaving the Saints’ fate to be decided by a shootout. Maddie Shwaluk once again found the back of the net, but was the lone Saint to do so. PCI’s goaltending was over matched in the shootout, putting a disappointing stamp on an otherwise excellent season for PCI.

The Saints finished the regular season with an 18-4-0 record, winning several games in a row down the stretch to clinch first place overall in the WWHSHL’s Winnipeg Free Press division and home ice for the entirety of the playoffs. After narrowly escaping a quarter final series against a firey Fort Richmond squad (No. 10), the Saints drew a date with the Gophers (No. 6) in the semis.

The Gophers have now swept three straight playoff series to reach the final, knocking off the No. 11 Buckeyes before downing No. 3 Sturgeon Heights and No. 1 PCI, respectively.

