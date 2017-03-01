Injury riddled Caps eliminated from playoffs

It's a disappointing end for the Central Plains Capitals.

The Caps fell 3-2 to the Yellowhead Chiefs Tuesday night in Shoal Lake to lose the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League best-of-five quarter final series 3-0.

“We played good playoff hockey, we just ran out of guys and we didn't bury our chances,” said Brad Gnidziejko, head coach of the Central Plains Capitals, who only had eight forwards suited up in Game 3. “Take three players out of any line up in the league and I challenge anybody to do as well as we did.”

With the odds stacked against them, and seemingly fate at times – as the injury bug wasn't friendly to Central Plains, especially down the stretch as leading scorer Joey Moffatt, veteran defender Lane Taylor and speedster Mitch Wilson each sat out of Games 2 and 3 nursing ailments – the Caps battled the No. 2 seeded Chiefs tight all series long, losing each game by just one goal.

Central Plains came from behind twice to tie it in Game 3, beginning with Jaxon Blight just seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1, followed by a short handed marker from Reilly Funk early in the third to square the game at two apiece.

“That third period was one of our best (of the season),” added the head coach. “We didn't have a great start. They came out hard and ready to go. We weathered the storm, we just couldn't bury our chances. You've got to find a way to get the greasy goal when you need it.”

Ryan Heino scored his second of the game, and the eventual game winner, just minutes later, to which Central Plains had no reply. The two teams traded chances, forcing both goaltenders to stand on their head at times, but neither would budge as time would expire on the Capitals' season.

Reese Jones made 34 saves to pick up the win, while Caps goalie Riley Sveistrup turned away 28 shots in the losing effort.

The Chiefs join the Winnipeg Wild in the MMAAAHL semifinals, and await the results of the Eastman (1)/Winnipeg (2) and Pembina Valley (1)/Brandon (2) series to see who will be joining them.