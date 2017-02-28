Youth, 14, charged in break ins

Reportedly still in home when police called

Herald Leader

With the help of a police dog, a 14-year-old male youth was arrested for break and enter on Feb. 27, and taken into police custody.

At around 2 a.m., police received a report of a break and enter, but with the frightening detail of the suspect still being in the home.

The Portage la Prairie RCMP, already busy with rash of reported break and enters to homes, garages and vehicles over the weekend, had increased their patrols, paying close attention to any suspicious activity in and around homes after dark.

The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly located with the help of Portage RCMP’s canine service.

The youth was charged with two counts of break and enter, three counts of mischief, and one of resisting arrest.

Of note, further break ins resulted in several vehicles being damaged and items taken from the Odd Fellow Apartments parking lot. Garages and houses across the city were also gone through between Friday and Monday, with small items being stolen and damages to doorways when they were forced open.

Investigators are still looking for connections to the accused in this matter and other break ins reported over the weekend. The Portage la Prairie RCMP ask that if you were a victim of these property crimes, to contact them at 204-857-4445. If you have knowledge of who has been committing these crimes, please contact your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved could receive cash awards.