Trojans fall to top seeded St. John's in semis

It's the end of the road for the PCI Trojans.

The PCI varsity boys basketball team lost a 80-78 heartbreaker to the St. John's Tigers in Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Winnipeg Tier 2 semifinal action this evening at Portage Collegiate Institute.

“My guys played perfectly tonight, every single one of them. They executed the plan and I couldn't ask more from them,” said Janey Bradford, head coach of the varsity Trojans basketball team. “It was one of the best basketball games these guys have ever played as a collective whole.”

Tyler Martens led the way offensively for the Trojans with a game-high 26 points, but PCI had no answer for St. John's from beyond the arc, as the Tigers outscored the Trojans 11-1 in three-point buckets.

The Trojans took the lead early in the game, but were unable to hold it and found themselves with a five point deficit at half, trailing the Tigers 34-29. St. John's came out shooting to start the second half, draining six threes in the third quarter alone, flustering an otherwise sturdy Trojan defence.

“I had to use my timeouts so much earlier than I normally do. I couldn't save any for the last two minutes and I did that consciously, knowing full well what I was doing,” explains the head coach. “I was trying to get control and composure of my guys and execute a plan. We made St. John's work for it, it wasn't an easy game for them.”

PCI managed to keep within striking distance of the Tigers the entire game, never trailing by more than 10, through a combination of free throws and domination in the paint.

The Trojans owned the Tiger key, grabbing numerous offensive boards and the majority of their baskets from inside the paint.

Gage Foster nailed a desperation three in the final seconds of the game to bring PCI within two before the Trojans sent St. John's back to the line with an intentional foul.

Two St. John's missed free throws later and Gage Foster once again has the ball in his hands with his team in need of a desperation three. The Grade 12 player tossed up a prayer from half court that hit off the rim and fell to the floor, coming inches from sending his team to the finals.

PCI finished the season as the No. 5 seed with a 6-4 record, and downed the Shaftesbury Titans 60-54 to draw a date with the No. 1 seeded St. John's Tigers – who finished the season a perfect 10-0 before downing the Gorden Bell Panthers 85-72 in the quarters.

Commending her team's efforts from start to finish, Bradford admitted this game would require a little more reflection than the rest. Stating, “an old coach of mine said, 'If your team puts you within two points - win or lose - you have to question the decisions you made as a coach.' And I'm definitely doing that.”

PCI will play in the third place game Thursday at PCI.