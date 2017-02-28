Portage's Nick Henry named WHL player of the week

Portage la Prairie native Nick Henry of the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has been named the WHL player of the week, for the week ending Feb. 26.

The 6-foot, 190-lbs winger tallied 10 points (3G-7A) in four games to help the Pats to a 3-0-1-0 record.

The 17-year-old, former MJHL rookie of the year, ranks first among all WHL rookies in scoring with 74 points (31G-43A) in 61 games. Those totals are good enough to also place Henry 15th in the WHL’s overall scoring race.

The WHL freshmen is eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft and was ranked 25th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its midterm rankings.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the third round (59th) of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, Henry was traded to the Pats after which he de-committed from the NCAA’s Western Michigan University to sign with Regina in September 2016.