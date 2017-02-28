McIsaac named player of the week

Portage Terriers forward James McIsaac has been named the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Recycle Everywhere Player of the Week.

The 17-year-old, Winnipeg-native tallied 8 points (6G 2A) in three games over the week, including a six point (4G 2A) performance in his team's victory over Virden.

The 5-foot-11, 177 lbs winger, who represented the MJHL in the recent CJHL Prospects’ Game, sits seventh in league scoring with 33 goals and 64 points in 56 appearances.

McIsaac joins teammate Jeremey Leipsic (Week 3 and 13) as the only Terriers to achieve the distinction this season.

