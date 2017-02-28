Lorlene Bone now missing for one year

It has been one year since Lorlene Bone, 31, went missing.

RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public's assistance in locating Lorlene Bone, who disappeared Feb. 29, 2016. She was last seen in Sapotaweayk Cree Nation.

Lorlene is approximately 5'5" tall, 155 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, although, she would often dye her hair red or blonde.

"Her family deserves to know where their daughter is," said Sgt. Steve Henson of the Swan River RCMP Detachment. "If anyone saw her that day or has any information - even if they think it's insignificant - please come forward."

Anyone with information regarding Bone's whereabouts is urged to contact Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.